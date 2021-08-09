© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burgess Owens: Left's 'defund police' rhetoric has brought on 'misery'
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • August 09, 2021
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, sounds off on Democrat Rep. Cori Bush's calls to defund the police and pushes back on critical race theory. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.