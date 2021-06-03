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Trump's return to social media incoming? Advisor speaks out
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150 views • June 03, 2021
Trump aide Jason Miller comments on the former president's plans for social media going forward, since 'The Donald' was denied from using many large mainstream social platforms following the fallout from the 2020 election, plus provides DC's reactions to new revelations about Dr. Anthony Fauci's declassified emails. - via The Chris Salcedo Show
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