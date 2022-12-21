Create New Account
Are You Ready for World War III...A Conversation with Gerald Celente & Lynette Zang
804 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
ITM TRADING, INC.
 Dec 20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 Today on Coffee with Lynette, I have a very special returning guest, my very dear friend, Gerald Celente. He has opinions that have so much value with all of his history. Today, we're unfortunately going to have to talk about what's really happening, whether it's World War III, or what's happening with the debt bomb. I could spend hours and hours with him, but I'm so happy to have him back. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Gerald Celente

0:37 WWIII Has Begun

5:01 LIBOR/SOFR Coverup

10:16 Definition of Money

20:33 Debt Markets

28:30 Dirty Cash to Digital Trash

36:49 Fight for Freedom

Keywords
weaponsrussiavaccineeconomymoneygovernmentbushafghanistancoupukrainegerald celenteiraqworld war iiilynette zangcovid waritm trading incvictoria nulandcbdc

