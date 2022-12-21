Are You Ready for World War III...A Conversation with Gerald Celente & Lynette Zang

ITM TRADING, INC.
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 Today on Coffee with Lynette, I have a very special returning guest, my very dear friend, Gerald Celente. He has opinions that have so much value with all of his history. Today, we're unfortunately going to have to talk about what's really happening, whether it's World War III, or what's happening with the debt bomb. I could spend hours and hours with him, but I'm so happy to have him back. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 Gerald Celente
0:37 WWIII Has Begun
5:01 LIBOR/SOFR Coverup
10:16 Definition of Money
20:33 Debt Markets
28:30 Dirty Cash to Digital Trash
36:49 Fight for Freedom
