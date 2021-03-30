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Breaking! Biden Building Giant Child Smuggling Center At Texas Border
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71 views • March 30, 2021
FBI Illegally Stopped Requiring Background Checks For Workers and Foster Homes Creating Buffet For Child Smugglers.Owen Shroyer remotes in to The Alex Jones Show to break down the situation at the southern border migrant overflow facility under Biden's disastrous immigration policy.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606238c54e7fb7695f105c3d
https://banned.video/watch?id=606238c54e7fb7695f105c3d
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