Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK
82 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK.


recorded from live broadcast, may, 3 2023


related articles,

Videos purport to show Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

Two drones targeted the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has said


https://www.rt.com/russia/575711-video-ukrainian-drone-attack-kremlin/


Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin

The authorities have accused Kiev of targeting Putin’s residence with drones

https://www.rt.com/russia/575708-russia-kremlin-attack-retaliation/

Keywords
attackdronemoscowkremlin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket