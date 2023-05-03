UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK.
recorded from live broadcast, may, 3 2023
Videos purport to show Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin
Two drones targeted the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has said
https://www.rt.com/russia/575711-video-ukrainian-drone-attack-kremlin/
Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin
The authorities have accused Kiev of targeting Putin’s residence with drones
https://www.rt.com/russia/575708-russia-kremlin-attack-retaliation/
