BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB006 I will have mercy on who I want the terms for peace Yom Kippur 2024

SCRIPTURE: Vayikra (Lev) 23:26-32

SYNOPSIS: Why is this day the most important day of the year? Why does Yehovah on this day say if you work on this day, “I will destroy you”? Why on this day does the King of kings say to deny yourself three times? Why on this day do we go beyond the veil? Why is this the holiest day of the year for true followers of Messiah?





