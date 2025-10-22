Ted Cruz (from Canada) says he’s seen ‘anti-semitism rising on the right in a way that I have NEVER seen in my life’

How much did they pay this guy?

I don't know how much for this, but AIPAC (Israel US handlers) has given Ted Cruz almost $2 Million.

By January 2025, he has received by, $1,872,038.

https://www.trackaipac.com/states/texas

Adding:

🔥 Double trouble: Western mRNA vaccines empower COVID

The mRNA vaccines rolled out by Western pharmaceutical giants ostensibly to save mankind from Covid may actually assist the coronavirus in spreading death and chronic illness across the globe.

Researchers who came up with this hypothesis argue that Covid-related morbidity and mortality in 2022 and 2023 was a product of the "long-term background persistence of spike protein" from both Covid and mRNA vaccination.

American epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, one of the authors of this study, previously argued that mRNA vaccines may also have an adverse impact on human reproductive system.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna Covid vaccines use mRNA. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, for comparison, is a viral vector vaccine.







