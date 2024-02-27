Energy Creator, The movie -15- Water coold

is about making your own PM generators with an innovative design of coil winding for a higher energy yield and less resistance of the generator itself.
the coil is wound 3 phase in a different way than usual.
ideal for wind and water mills.
I am the creator of this film, and hereby declare that everyone can share it freely.
I made this film in my younger years, the website no longer exists, this was not profitable, but if there are people who can benefit from it, here it is, enjoy!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.