BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Burny Hill - 'Welcome To The Machine' - Pink Floyd Cover on a Gibson SG
Burny Hill Music
Burny Hill Music
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 month ago

Burny Hill - 'Welcome To The Machine' - Pink Floyd Cover on a Gibson SG 12-03-2025 Welcome my son Welcome to the machine Where have you been? It's all right, we know where you've been You've been in the pipeline filling in time Provided with toys and scouting for boys You bought a guitar to punish your ma You didn't like school and you know you're nobody's fool So welcome to the machine Welcome my son Welcome to the machine What did you dream? It's all right, we told you what to dream You dreamed of a big star He played a mean guitar He always ate in the Steak Bar He loved to drive in his Jaguar So welcome to the machine

Keywords
guitarsongcover
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy