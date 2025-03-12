© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burny Hill - 'Welcome To The Machine' - Pink Floyd Cover on a Gibson SG 12-03-2025
Welcome my son
Welcome to the machine
Where have you been?
It's all right, we know where you've been
You've been in the pipeline filling in time
Provided with toys and scouting for boys
You bought a guitar to punish your ma
You didn't like school and you know you're nobody's fool
So welcome to the machine
Welcome my son
Welcome to the machine
What did you dream?
It's all right, we told you what to dream
You dreamed of a big star
He played a mean guitar
He always ate in the Steak Bar
He loved to drive in his Jaguar
So welcome to the machine