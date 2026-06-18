Developments in the last 24 hours in Konstantinovka #Kostyantynivka in #Donetsk Russian troops have continued their offensive operations and within hours made advances in the city, quickly changing the map of the battle. Videos were shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense in a June 17 bulletin, reporting that the Assault Detachment of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces raised the Russian Flag after securing block by block throughout the day, and continued their efforts to destroy units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were being heavily attacked from all sides, leaving only one route back home. The situation for Zelensky’s troops and their mercenaries continues to worsen in the city, where currently, up to 200 Russian assault troops have penetrated the industrial zone and multi-story buildings from the eastern part of the city. The coming hours will be critical in determining whether the Ukrainian troops will give up or whether Konstantinovka will soon fall completely!

At the same time, artillery soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps assigned to the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces destroyed UAV launch sites and Ukrainian personnel. This marks a serious escalation of attacks, as a key logistics and defense hub has been eliminated. Today in Konstantinovka, Yuzhnaya Group liberated 96 buildings while neutralizing Ukrainian elements, over 70 soldiers in the southwest part of the city. As for equipment, at least 6 pickup trucks and over 20 ground-based robotic systems have been demilitarized. The company commander of the 1465th Motorized Infantry Regiment of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces with the call sign 'Gorets' detailed their operation in a video released by the Ministry of Defense.

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