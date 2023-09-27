Create New Account
Democide: Knowingly & Willfully
Son of the Republic
567 Subscribers
37 views
Published 16 hours ago

[Bidan]’s White House knew the ’rona vaxxes were killing people over 2 years ago.

CDC emails prove the highest levels of our gubment know they are murdering us.


Reese Reports | 27 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=651439d515f886afe08d78b4

