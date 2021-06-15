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Blackburn Leads Press Conference Demanding Answers from Big Tech
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20 views • June 15, 2021
Senator Blackburn joins press conference to address the origins and truth about COVID-19.
June 10, 2021 : https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/6/blackburn-leads-press-conference-demanding-answers-from-big-tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDN8gwVfdM&;t=1s
Senator Marsha Blackburn : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNnmu5mUm7xr8QXBlbtQ9w
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led her colleagues at a press conference to discuss how Big Tech censored the origins of COVID-19. Senator Blackburn was joined by Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
BIG TECH CANNOT GO UNCHECKED
“We know that Facebook recently reversed their decision on taking down any kind of information that said it came from the lab in Wuhan… YouTube had previously announced it would ban any content that contradicted the Beijing-run and China-funded World Health Organization… YouTube even took down a video from some medical doctors who were questioning the value of these lockdowns.”
“Big tech has really stepped over the line on this one. We all have suggestions of how we as a Senate should move forward and things that we should do to make certain that this never happens to the American people.”
DR. FAUCI NEEDS TO STEP ASIDE
“I think it is appropriate that Dr. Fauci step aside from his responsibilities at the NIAID and that he make himself available to Congress to find out exactly how was he in cahoots with Mark Zuckerberg and big tech. What transpired there? Did American people hear some truth but not the whole truth?”
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/6/blackburn-leads-press-conference-demanding-answers-from-big-tech
June 10, 2021 : https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/6/blackburn-leads-press-conference-demanding-answers-from-big-tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDN8gwVfdM&;t=1s
Senator Marsha Blackburn : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNnmu5mUm7xr8QXBlbtQ9w
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led her colleagues at a press conference to discuss how Big Tech censored the origins of COVID-19. Senator Blackburn was joined by Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
BIG TECH CANNOT GO UNCHECKED
“We know that Facebook recently reversed their decision on taking down any kind of information that said it came from the lab in Wuhan… YouTube had previously announced it would ban any content that contradicted the Beijing-run and China-funded World Health Organization… YouTube even took down a video from some medical doctors who were questioning the value of these lockdowns.”
“Big tech has really stepped over the line on this one. We all have suggestions of how we as a Senate should move forward and things that we should do to make certain that this never happens to the American people.”
DR. FAUCI NEEDS TO STEP ASIDE
“I think it is appropriate that Dr. Fauci step aside from his responsibilities at the NIAID and that he make himself available to Congress to find out exactly how was he in cahoots with Mark Zuckerberg and big tech. What transpired there? Did American people hear some truth but not the whole truth?”
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2021/6/blackburn-leads-press-conference-demanding-answers-from-big-tech
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