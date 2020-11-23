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Tour of 1/2 my potted plants area
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26 views • November 23, 2020
Quick tour of a portion of my potted plants. Most stuff would be available for sale/trade at some point if not right now. I have an immense collection of odd edible and medicinal plants. My eBay seller name is "divineplants" and my wife's Etsy seller name is "SixFlowersCrafts". Please help support is in our goals to create a home nursery business and be self sufficient!
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