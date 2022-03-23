© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian submarine launches hypersonic nuclear capable ballistic missile
Follow
0
Share
Report
1049 views • March 23, 2022
Russia fires a missile, capable of carrying hypersonic warheads, from Europe to Asia in a test of a nuclear submarine in the Far North. The Russian submarine launched a supersonic cruise missile from a “submersed” location, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.