https://gettr.com/post/p2isaw0ae7c
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The modern-day demons, devil, or Satan's recruiters are eroding and rotting the United States using "BGY."
當今惡魔、魔鬼或撒旦的招募者正在使用"藍金黃"侵蝕和腐爛美國。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
