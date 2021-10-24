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LEADING THE CHARGE - why Red Pills matter
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10 views • October 24, 2021
Isn't it time to quit taking those nasty blue pills that seem to fog your brain and make you confused and nauseous?
Isn't it time to try a RED PILL and start seeing the world as it really is?
https://redpillexpo.org
This is the gathering place for truth seekers and those who want to make this a better world.
Visit the website and see the astounding lineup of speakers and topics.
If you cannot physically attend, be sure to check out the live stream option.
Come to Lafayette, Louisiana on November 6 & 7 and join like minded patriots wanting to know the truth and willing to start down the rabbit hole called reality
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/leading-the-charge-why-red-pills-matter/
Isn't it time to try a RED PILL and start seeing the world as it really is?
https://redpillexpo.org
This is the gathering place for truth seekers and those who want to make this a better world.
Visit the website and see the astounding lineup of speakers and topics.
If you cannot physically attend, be sure to check out the live stream option.
Come to Lafayette, Louisiana on November 6 & 7 and join like minded patriots wanting to know the truth and willing to start down the rabbit hole called reality
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/leading-the-charge-why-red-pills-matter/
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