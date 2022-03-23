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Minnesota Nurse Reveals Internal Memo Telling Clinicians Not to Offer Medical Exemptions for COVID Vaccine
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609 views • March 23, 2022
A nurse at Minnesota Regions Hospital, a part of the Healthpartners care network, revealed an internal memo from Healthpartners president that tells clinicians not to offer medical exemptions for the COVID vaccine for their patients. The letter also specifically says clinicians should not offer exemptions for those that are pregnant.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/minnesota-nurse-reveals-internal-memo-telling-clinicians-not-to-offer-medical-exemptions-for-covid/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
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UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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