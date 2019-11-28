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Šitą informaciją cenzūruoja Youtube ir FB (naikina kanalus ir profilius, kurie ja dalinasi)
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35 views • November 28, 2019
Taikus darbdavių įspėjimas LRT valdybai.
FAKTAS:
Dėl šios informacijos viešinimo buvo pašalintas Youtube kanalas - "Geriausi pasiūlymai", užblokuoti FB profiliai - "Argumento Facto" ir "Akivaizdi Tiesa".
Taip Lietuvoje veikia CENZŪRA.
FAKTAS:
Dėl šios informacijos viešinimo buvo pašalintas Youtube kanalas - "Geriausi pasiūlymai", užblokuoti FB profiliai - "Argumento Facto" ir "Akivaizdi Tiesa".
Taip Lietuvoje veikia CENZŪRA.
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