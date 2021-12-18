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12/09/2021 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Vaccines don’t affect transmission but they never provide the data. They never provide the studies. And in fact, a lot of studies are coming in now showing that hospitals are full of vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people having severe outcomes, breakthrough infections and so on. The government is creating a totalitarian society.