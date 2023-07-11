Create New Account
Belgium Soccer Player Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack 💉(2023)
Covid BC


July 7, 2023


June 2023: Athlete Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack At Fit Five Soccer Field In Forest, Belgium 💉

Remember when they forced most athletes to get an experimental vaccine in 2021? I sure do.


Credit: ImportantInformation1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/OeFrQ0H14mvA/

forestathleteplayersoccerbelgiumcovid bcsudden heart attack

