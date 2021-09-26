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Australians Issue Emergency SOS to the World-
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534 views • September 26, 2021
Breathtaking interview and documentation of brutal oppression and police state tactics ongoing in Australia to break the will of the Australian people. Heartbreaking to hear the Australian freedom-loving citizens calling on America to attempt to peacefully influence Australian government to stop suppressing it's citizens. We are looking at our future if we fail to resist and demand our God given freedoms.
"Be calm, be united, say "no consent," be brave, be good, be nonviolent..." Embrace freedom, embrace our God given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
"Be calm, be united, say "no consent," be brave, be good, be nonviolent..." Embrace freedom, embrace our God given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
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