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High School Football Highlights: Churchland defeats King's Fork in VHSL Region 4A Semis
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2 views • November 27, 2019
Churchland defeats King's Fork in VHSL Region 4A Semifinals. Game played on 11/22/19. Churchland moves on to face Lake Taylor High School in the Region 4A Championship game. Video by Andy Hilton/recruit757.
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