Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - English 19:00 April 5, 2022

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (video) (April 5, 2022)

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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The grouping of troops from the Lugansk People's Republic continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade and is fighting on the eastern outskirts of Novotoshkovskoe.



▫️On the Severodonetsk direction, units of the Lugansk People's Republic have broken through the defence of the Ukrainian 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, destroying up to 50 personnel and 9 armoured vehicles, and are fighting on the northern outskirts of Zamulovka.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation strike at the assets of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles near Zolochev and Chuguev destroyed 1 command post of territorial defence unit, 1 fuel depot and 1 armoured vehicle repair plant.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 33 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 8 command posts, 3 logistics depots, as well as 21 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the air.



📊In total, 125 aircraft and 93 helicopters, 403 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,981 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 854 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,876 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



❗️On the morning of April 5, another attempt by the Kiev regime to evacuate the leaders of the Azov nationalist battalion was foiled near Mariupol.



💥Two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attempting to break through to the city from the sea were shot down by man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.



▫️Earlier, we have repeatedly and through all available channels informed the Kiev regime of our proposals on the possibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawing from Mariupol after voluntarily laying down their arms.



▫️Today, once again, starting at 6am Moscow time, Ukrainian servicemen were asked to stop hostilities, lay down their weapons and withdraw along an agreed route to Kiev-controlled territory.



▫️However, these proposals have been consistently ignored by the Kiev regime.



❗️Given Kiev's disinterest in saving the lives of its servicemen, Mariupol will be liberated from nationalists by units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Donetsk People's Republic.