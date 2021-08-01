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SF-1A, (part 1) - Intro to SUPERNATURAL REALITY, f/Sergeant Faith
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335 views • August 01, 2021
This is the introduction interview with Sergeant Faith, a friend of mine, who has had extreme Supernatural Experiences and is a Christian Adamite. In part 1, the Sergeant introduces himself and his life in the Marine Corp. In part 2 we discuss numerous REAL Supernatural encounters and a vision of end times that will happen in our life time!
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