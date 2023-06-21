Create New Account
Peter Hotez Lacks Cajones to Debate RFK Jr
DaKey2Eternity
Published a day ago |

RFK Jr's Groundbreaking appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience enabled Kennedy to present his unrivaled understanding & concerns about the mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines; causing the Big Pharma Industrial Complex to roll out Dr. Peter Hotez in a vain attempt to smear & discredit RFK Jr on Twitter, yet Hotez clearly lacks the Cajones to Debate RFK Jr in-spite of a multi-million dollar Charity Pot being raised for Hotez to use at his discretion if he would only be man enough to debate Robert F Kennedy Jr live on the Joe Rogan Experience. 

Keywords
debatevaccinejoechilddrrfkroganexperiencepeterhotezjrcovidcajones

