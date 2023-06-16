Get your MASTERS DEGREE in Truth

I just cobbled some clips together, but this video will give you a MASTERS DEGREE in truth!
Take the time to watch it and share it! It's well worth the time!
Thanks to ODD TV https://www.youtube.com/@Truthavision and ShakingMyHeadProductions https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
and all others whose clips I used!
The TRUTH is like a Lion, you need not defend it, let it loose, it'll defend itself!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.