Disney Features Pope Francis. Catholics Consecrate To Mary, March 25. Politiicians Unite ChurchState

Disney Doc Features Pope Francis’ Talk with Gen Z on LGBTQ Issues, Abortion, and More. Shot in Rome and directed by left-leaning Spanish filmmakers Jordi Évole and Marius Sanchez, the documentary is entirely in Spanish and will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
Pope Francis asked Catholics to renew Marian consecration every March 25
Pope Francis consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Blessed Virgin Mary in St Peter’s Basilica on 25 March last year.
Pope Francis asked Catholics to renew Marian consecration every March 25. Here’s what that means
Adams, Discussing Faith, Dismisses Idea of Separating Church and State
Mayor Eric Adams' church and state remarks 'surprising' but 'encouraging,' says religious liberty group
Outcry after New York mayor dismisses separation of church and state
President Biden delivers sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church | Read his remarks
Pentagon chief: Putin-Xi meeting sends ‘very troubling message’
Pentagon Says Record Defense Budget Is Necessary To Compete With China
Will your local Tesco be closed on Easter Sunday? Law says larger supermarkets must shut on April 9
