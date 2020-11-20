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How to Make Turkey Meatballs | Its Only Food with Chef John Politte
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41 views • November 20, 2020
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make Chili Lime Turkey Meatballs. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 1-pound lean ground turkey
• 2 teaspoons sriracha sauce
• 1 Tablespoon lime juice
• 1 Tablespoon fresh minced garlic
• 2 Tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
• 2 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese
• ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
• 1 Tablespoon olive oil
• Salt to taste
Combine the ingredients in a large bowl and create meatballs to the size you would like. Place on a waxed or sprayed Teflon cookie sheet and bake for at least 20 minutes until the internal temperature is 165 degrees
For the sauce
• ¼ cup mayo
• ¼ cup nonfat yogurt
• ½ teaspoon sriracha sauce
• ½ Tablespoon lime juice
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Mix well and store in the refrigerator
__________________________________________________________________________
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Luxury” by CAUSMIC
#turkeymeatballs #meatballs #meatballrecipe
• 1-pound lean ground turkey
• 2 teaspoons sriracha sauce
• 1 Tablespoon lime juice
• 1 Tablespoon fresh minced garlic
• 2 Tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
• 2 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese
• ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
• 1 Tablespoon olive oil
• Salt to taste
Combine the ingredients in a large bowl and create meatballs to the size you would like. Place on a waxed or sprayed Teflon cookie sheet and bake for at least 20 minutes until the internal temperature is 165 degrees
For the sauce
• ¼ cup mayo
• ¼ cup nonfat yogurt
• ½ teaspoon sriracha sauce
• ½ Tablespoon lime juice
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Mix well and store in the refrigerator
__________________________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
MY WEBSITE:
http://www.itsonlyfood.biz
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Luxury” by CAUSMIC
#turkeymeatballs #meatballs #meatballrecipe
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