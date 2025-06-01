© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Rockefeller Hijacked Education to Breed a Class of SLAVES w/ Alex Newman
2
160 views • 16 hours ago
In this explosive interview, investigative journalist Alex Newman exposes how the Rockefeller dynasty hijacked the education system to dumb down the population and condition generations into obedient, unthinking servants. From fake literacy methods to communist ideology disguised as curriculum, we unpack the shocking history and deliberate agenda behind modern public schooling—and what we must do to break free.Show more
Liberty Sentinal: https://libertysentinel.org/
