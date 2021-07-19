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I Thank YouTube #Censorship for Making Me RICH Biatch! Skyrocketing Pharma Stocks!
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51 views • July 19, 2021
A gigantic thank you to YouTube, and other social media companies for censoring information regarding Covid, alleviating any possible competition for the vaccine, and sending the stock of Moderna into the stratosphere.
Although society suffers where ever #censorship exists, I personally am eternally grateful to the corporate allies of the Democratic Party for magnifying the pandemic and revenues going into the pockets of Big Pharma.
#moderna #BretWeinstein
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Although society suffers where ever #censorship exists, I personally am eternally grateful to the corporate allies of the Democratic Party for magnifying the pandemic and revenues going into the pockets of Big Pharma.
#moderna #BretWeinstein
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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