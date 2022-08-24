Dr. Paul Alexander: Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx MUST Be Investigated

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Dr. Paul Alexander: "The lockdown policies hurt Americans devastatingly. They would have never worked; they did not work, and they hurt our people, particularly our children. American children committed suicide because of those lockdowns and school closures, and it falls to the feet of Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx, and they cannot — we MUST investigate them."