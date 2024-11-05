GUIDANCE — Featuring the voice of Greg L Bahnsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new video excerpt made from Dr. Bahnsen's series, Higher Thoughts. Listen to the full sermon and series at The Bahnsen Bible Academy website. https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/theology/
In this rewarding series (formerly titled: MYSTERY, WONDER, AND AWE), Dr. Bahnsen uses Isaiah 55:8-9 to explore God’s unsurpassed glory and its bearing on theology. This is one of our favorite sets.