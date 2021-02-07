About Those Fringe Anarchists...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Some things you should know about those “anti-government, fringe extremists” you see on the news.
(Pardon me being slightly out of focus in the video.)
If you’re ready to be genuinely anti-“government” too, then read my book, “The Most Dangerous Superstition”:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X