3/12/2023 Miles Guo: The Communist Party was so stupid and ignorant that it demanded that the US senator drop the investigation into the origin of COVID. If Chinese people still do not disassociate themselves from the CCP now, they will bear all the devastating consequences.

3/12/2023 文贵直播： 中共愚蠢无知到要求美国议员撤销病毒溯源。中国人再不和中共划清界限就要为病毒买单尝尽苦头。

