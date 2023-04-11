JOINING FORCES OR PERISH. THERE IS NO OTHER OPTION

Bnding together is now the ONLY option we have left. THERE IS NO OTHER SURVIVAL STRATEGY. This has to be done in the open, together, as one... And we have to mean it. There's no other play. Anything else and it's over. Being chased into some hole or corner somewhere, alone or whatever is NOT A SURVIVAL STRATEGY. It's a way to buy time ...AT BEST. AND YOU KNOW IM RIGHT. Look man, I don't like it either. I don't. But it's all we got so can we stop pretending this isn't happening and make a move to be resistant, resilient and strong. Together we live. Alone, we die. Please pass this on. There is no other way. So let's just get to it y'all. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]