Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JOINING FORCES OR PERISH. THERE IS NO OTHER OPTION
23 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 16 hours ago |

Bnding together is now the ONLY option we have left. THERE IS NO OTHER SURVIVAL STRATEGY. This has to be done in the open, together, as one... And we have to mean it. There's no other play. Anything else and it's over. Being chased into some hole or corner somewhere, alone or whatever is NOT A SURVIVAL STRATEGY. It's a way to buy time ...AT BEST. AND YOU KNOW IM RIGHT. Look man, I don't like it either. I don't. But it's all we got so can we stop pretending this isn't happening and make a move to be resistant, resilient and strong. Together we live. Alone, we die. Please pass this on. There is no other way. So let's just get to it y'all. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalhuman race

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket