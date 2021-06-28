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Communist Monument Vandalized = HATE CRIME
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70 views • June 28, 2021
The statue of George Floyd in New York City, was vandalized, and is being treated as a "hate crime." Of course, tear down a statue of a founding father like Thomas Jefferson or George Washington, or an abolitionist, and that is perfectly acceptable. Go after a statue of the Virgin Mary or desecrated church, nothing to see here, just part of the woke DA's catch and release program.
But go after a symbol of the left, a Communistic symbol, you're a racist and will be dealt with severely.
#GeorgeFloydStatue #hatecrime #Communism
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But go after a symbol of the left, a Communistic symbol, you're a racist and will be dealt with severely.
#GeorgeFloydStatue #hatecrime #Communism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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