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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 30-31, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 30-31, 2022


▪️ On Sunday morning, an explosive device was dropped from UAV on the territory of Black Sea Fleet headquarters of the Russian Navy in Sevastopol, injuring six people.


▪️ In northern Kharkiv region, information is spreading among the local population about AFU's counteroffensive on Kozacha Lopan'. Positional fighting is taking place near Cherkas'ki Tyshky and Vesele.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces carried out massive strikes on facilities in Kharkiv: AFU positions at Malyshev plant were hit, as well as near Seminarska St and the Printing House.


▪️ Positional fighting is taking place in Bakhmut, on the eastern outskirts of Soledar and the suburbs of Bakhmut (Artemivsk).


▪️ Allied forces launch offensive on Zaitseve, Semyhir'ya and Vesela Dolyna. Ukrainian formations are resisting the Russian Armed Forces near Vershyny.


▪️ Allied forces are advancing in Donetsk direction: a stronghold near Avdiivka has been occupied near Butivka mine. Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Pisky.


▪️ Ukrainian commanders try to divert Allied forces' attention from Avdiivka direction. A platoon of 110th AFU Separate Mechanized Brigade supported by two tanks is attempting a counterattack near Spartak.


▪️ Western-made anti-tank systems have been supplied to AFU forward positions in Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Kam'yans'ke in Zaporizhzhia region.


▪️ In Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction, a group of fighters of 18th battalion of 35th Marine Infantry Brigade tried to gain a foothold in Andriivka, but suffered losses and retreated.


▪️ On Sunday morning, the Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Mykolaiv. Oligarch Oleksiy Vadaturskiy, who was funding Ukrainian military formations, was killed.


▪️ On Sunday evening, Russian troo

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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