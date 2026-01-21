Trump Stiffs China with New Oil Sale Model

Sean Morgan reveals a bold and unprecedented financial operation that has just been executed by the U.S. government—one that could rewrite the rules of global debt, sovereignty, and resource control.





U.S. Sells Venezuelan Oil for $500 Million—But Keeps the Money in Qatar: The first major sale of Venezuelan crude since the military operation captures Nicolas Maduro—and the revenue is being held in a protected Qatari bank account, controlled by Washington and shielded from creditors.





How the U.S. Shielded $170 Billion in Debt from Creditors: Venezuela owes billions to bondholders, oil majors, and China. Learn how an executive order declared a “national emergency” to freeze all claims and protect the funds as “sovereign property.”





From Military Capture to Oil Sale in Under Two Weeks: The timeline is staggering—Maduro captured on January 3rd, oil sector seized by January 6th, executive order signed January 9th, and $500 million sale closed by January 14th.





Why This Is a Blueprint for the New Financial World Order: This operation is not just about Venezuela—it’s a model for how resource-rich nations will be managed in the new era of financial sovereignty and debt enforcement.





Where the Money Is Going: Portions of the funds are already being funneled into Venezuelan banks to stabilize the local economy—funding food, medicine, and small business recovery.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





