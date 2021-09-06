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PROOF THAT FACE MASKS ARE NOT SAFE
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3808 views • September 06, 2021
Not that it takes a genius to know that breathing your own CO2 for hours at a time, every day, will make you sick, and possibly even kill you. I see tones on unionized employees forced to wear masks at work, in hard and very physically demanding jobs, and their union not lifting a finger to stop the abuse and fight for the health of their members they are suppose to protect. If workers' unions in every industries, would start fighting against these draconian unconstitutional Covid rules, those nonsense measures would quickly fall, as most workers don't want any Covid rules. Face masks are only meant to be wore for short periods, and not for hours, and even less for days, weeks or months.
CORONAVIRUS HERE'S WHAT ALL THE FUSS IS REALLY ABOUT:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpnAQochCc2E/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/qaj6k59
3. https://drop.space/v/CjujvL
CORONAVIRUS HERE'S WHAT ALL THE FUSS IS REALLY ABOUT:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpnAQochCc2E/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/qaj6k59
3. https://drop.space/v/CjujvL
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