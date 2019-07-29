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Nunes: It's clear that Mueller didn't write the report
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4 views • July 29, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes gives his takeaways from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony and breaks down his line of questioning for Mueller.
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newspoliticsfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpmaria bartiromocongresspersonalitydevin nunesmueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationgopmueller reportrequestsspecial counsel investigation2016 electionhouse intelligence committeerussian interferencejudiciary hearinggop congressmueller hearingmueller testimony
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