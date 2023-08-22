Why didn't the blue car and the blue umbrellas burn in the Maui fire? Is this why?

Jim Crenshaw





August 22, 2023





Was there something in Maui that was blue they did not want to burn?

How is it possible the one blue car did not burn?

How is it that building and everything around it burns but umbrellas do not?

They murdered those people in Maui in an act of terrorism.





Very interesting to watch considering what we saw with the Blue Car and Blue Umbrellas not burned.

Interesting how the UN so-called "peacekeepers" wear blue uniforms.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZnajIaLc2zV7/