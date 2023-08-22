Why didn't the blue car and the blue umbrellas burn in the Maui fire? Is this why?

Jim Crenshaw
August 22, 2023
Was there something in Maui that was blue they did not want to burn?
How is it possible the one blue car did not burn?
How is it that building and everything around it burns but umbrellas do not?
They murdered those people in Maui in an act of terrorism.
Very interesting to watch considering what we saw with the Blue Car and Blue Umbrellas not burned.
Interesting how the UN so-called "peacekeepers" wear blue uniforms.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZnajIaLc2zV7/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.