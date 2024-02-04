Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hang on! NATO is building an E.U. Army to attack Russia__ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
13 Subscribers
99 views
Published 13 hours ago

NATO is trying to cut the red tape to mobilize a European army by creating what they call a “military Schengen.” In a recent article in The Times, NATO’s European logistics chief Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank is advocating that it apply to military equipment and personnel. That means that NATO could take the reigns of an EU army. Politician Jim Ferguson joins us to discuss. 


Keywords
russiaworld war 3ukraineeuropenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket