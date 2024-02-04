Hang on! NATO is building an E.U. Army to attack Russia__ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

NATO is trying to cut the red tape to mobilize a European army by creating what they call a “military Schengen.” In a recent article in The Times, NATO’s European logistics chief Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank is advocating that it apply to military equipment and personnel. That means that NATO could take the reigns of an EU army. Politician Jim Ferguson joins us to discuss.
