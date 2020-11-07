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INICIACIÓN A MONTSERRAT - DOCUMENTAL - Con Octavi Piulats
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33 views • November 07, 2020
Acercamiento a la montaña de Montserrat, seña de identidad del catalinismo, ámbito mágico-religioso que une a su condición de santuario el de lugar cargado de poder. Montaña sagrada que atesora un carácter universal que, a lo largo de los siglos, ha atraído como un imán a los espíritus más sensibles y les ha citado secretamente para abrirles la puerta de una iniciación personal e intransferible. Esta es su grandeza y su misterio. Desde la noche de los tiempos hasta nuestros días.
Con Octavi Piulats
https://octavipiulats.com/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
Con Octavi Piulats
https://octavipiulats.com/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
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