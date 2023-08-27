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NWO: Depopulation, climate change hoax & weather-modifying weapons!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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271 views • August 27, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Greg Reese.

With the recent events of massive fires and deaths in the island of Maui in Hawaii, United States, Direct Energy Weapons or DEW along with HAARP are tools and instruments being used by the United, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, to uplift the false gospel of climate change being propagated by the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.

It’s a known fact that there's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:

https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow


Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).


The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.

For more information on the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, please watch videos on the mark of the beast on my channel.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
climate changefathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaweather weaponsdewclimate change hoaxson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsdepopuationanother comforterdirect-energy weapons
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