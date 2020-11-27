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Psalmist - Joe Biden Says It's 'Palmist'
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58 views • November 27, 2020
When you add senility to pre-existing idiocy, the result is Joe Biden. His struggle to put together coherent sentences, every time he speaks, is so obvious on camera that it makes any video report a candid camera session. In his latest "gaffe" Biden was seen mis-pronouncing the word "psalmist" as he tried to recite some biblical quote in his Thanksgiving message. Biden utters it as "palmist" - LMAO!
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