VERY ALARMING: 15 Runners Hospitalized & 2 DEAD: NY Marathon & Track & Field Practice, Vax To Blame? (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/718fdcb6-46f9-45a8-a501-3ccdca55e4b3

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970











Tim Truth









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https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/heart-attacks-vaers:0

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712





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