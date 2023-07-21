Red Pill Speech by Rep Johnson (LA) @ congressional hearing: Dem are PANICKED RIGHT NOW!



Mr. Johnson (LA) speaks at the the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in the hearing this morning, July 20, on Capitol Hill (started at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The hearing examines the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.

During the hearing, DEMOCRAT lawmakers organized a vicious attack against Robert Kennedy, Jr. The Democrats are in freak-out mode.

See Debbie Wasserman Schultz's INSANE motion to censor RFK Jr. in this hearing:

https://rumble.com/v315ja0-debbie-wasserman-schultz-motions-to-censor-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-from-furthe.html





