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Smoking Gun: Dominion Transferring Vote Ratios between Precincts in PA - Edward Solomon
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86 views • November 22, 2020
In this video you will see data from the NYT feed from PA on November fourth.
In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):
https://ibb.co/h1x3Xds
https://ibb.co/THZf3Hq
A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.
Original data sets:
https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6
Update 3 (Sunday, Nov 22) I mapped all of the ratio transfers that occur within ONE TIMESTAMP of each other, no less than 115,343 votes were flipped to 89% Biden. Most of these ratios are chained for the entire week, transferring to a new set of precincts within a single timestamp (within one global update).
Took me all day to figure out how setup a logic board to only identify the most suspicious transfers. When the "timestamp difference" parameter is increased, the amount of cases go up linearly.
For this experiment I kept the timestamp difference at 1, so no false positive would emerge.
All documents included in the go.file link. You can match the "Mother Number" entries from the condensed googlesheet version to the "Mother Sheet" file.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Feu70w7RDoMR1w9rSzq-Yn7hfmQEmv3WfzdnisGNvsk/edit?usp=sharing
https://gofile.io/d/X262uw
Edward Solomon: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxc8YMkny2KBaD5TQsSbpg
In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):
https://ibb.co/h1x3Xds
https://ibb.co/THZf3Hq
A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.
Original data sets:
https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6
Update 3 (Sunday, Nov 22) I mapped all of the ratio transfers that occur within ONE TIMESTAMP of each other, no less than 115,343 votes were flipped to 89% Biden. Most of these ratios are chained for the entire week, transferring to a new set of precincts within a single timestamp (within one global update).
Took me all day to figure out how setup a logic board to only identify the most suspicious transfers. When the "timestamp difference" parameter is increased, the amount of cases go up linearly.
For this experiment I kept the timestamp difference at 1, so no false positive would emerge.
All documents included in the go.file link. You can match the "Mother Number" entries from the condensed googlesheet version to the "Mother Sheet" file.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Feu70w7RDoMR1w9rSzq-Yn7hfmQEmv3WfzdnisGNvsk/edit?usp=sharing
https://gofile.io/d/X262uw
Edward Solomon: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxc8YMkny2KBaD5TQsSbpg
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