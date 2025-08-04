BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overcoming Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual Challenges During College - Katherine Pasour
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 1 day ago

The transition from high school to college is a significant one, and for many young adults, it marks a departure from the familiar routine of home and an introduction to a whole new world of ideas, worldviews, and challenges. With this in mind, Dr. Katherine Pasour wrote a faith-based guide for the tricky college years: Stay the Course - A Devotional Handbook to SURVIVE and THRIVE In Your First Year of College (And Beyond). Why do kids lose their faith when they go to college? How do young college students prepare for the college experience and prepare themselves to be challenged in what they believe? Katherine offers advice on how to overcome these obstacles and what to do if young students find themselves being treated unfairly by classmates or instructors because of their Christian faith.



TAKEAWAYS


Sometimes students simply need a supportive listening ear rather than advice


Choosing a good friend group - a support system - is key in college


The loss of a solid support structure is one reason why kids lose their faith in their 20s


Gen Z is a passionate and whole-hearted generation that cares deeply about the causes they stand for



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3H0uaSf

Stay The Course book: https://amzn.to/4fxXmNz

God’s Not Dead movie trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2528814/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. KATHERINE PASOUR

Website: https://www.katherinepasour.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katherinepasourauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherinepasourauthor/

X: https://x.com/KatherinePasour


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualkidsemotionalsurviveteensmentalthrivechristian faithtina griffincounter culture mom showdr katherine pasourcollege and beyond
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy