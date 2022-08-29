Tesla Free Energy Mobile Phone Charger - DIY Make this at home. Full Instructions.

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How Does It Work? The magnetic field around or between a magnet(s) opens an electro-magnetic (EM) energy-window-electron-vortex from the atmospheric energy (orgone). The electron vortex condenses (concentrates) in an attached (or nearby) copper coil. The electron vortex flows (is guided) along the copper wire to power the device?
EM Component(s): magnet strength, number of magnets, copper coil - location, amount, connection to device?
More Electric Multi Works at: https://www.youtube.com/c/ElectricMultiWorks/videos